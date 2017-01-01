Save the best moments of your journey

Yuzz.it wearable button and mobile application

What it can do for you

save location

Save location

Easily remember where you parked or the location of something interesting.

recognize song

Music recognition

Get a song info and save it for later in your playlist.

detect radio and tv

Detect radio

Automatically detect Radio program and save the last 40 seconds in your app with link to the replay.

speech to text

Speech to text

Take a note in one click without getting out your smartphone.

Touch the innovation

Yuzz.it wearable device
Super smart microphone

Recognize a song, your voice, a radio program

All in one button

Save sound and location = 1 click
Triggers a personalized action (coming soon) = 2 clicks

Find your keys!

Buzzer will help you locate it

Autonomy

Up to 12 months battery life, battery can be changed

Light & Ergonomic

Just 18g!
Easy to grab and click on

App screenshots

mobile app screenshot yuzzs timeline

Your timeline

mobile app screenshot yuzzs map

Your moment's map

mobile app screenshot yuzz detail

Memo + location

Get Press Kit (EN)